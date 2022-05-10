Main Content

BBC Host Deborah James, 40, Bids Emotional Goodbye As She Enters Hospice Amid Cancer Battle

Deborah James is ending her cancer battle. The British media host, 40, penned an emotional farewell message on Instagram this week, letting fans know that she has entered hospice care and is stopping treatment for her illness. Deborah reflected on the years she's spent fighting and why she knows now is the time to let go. "Nobody knows how long I’ve got left but I’m not able to walk, I’m sleeping most of the days, and most things I took for granted are pipe dreams," she wrote in part.

