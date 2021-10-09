Main Content

'Baywatch' Beauty Donna D'Errico Turns Heads At 53 In Plunging Outfit

Donna D'Errico left jaws on the floor at her latest red-carpet outing! The ageless beauty, who found fame on hit '90s TV show "Baywatch," hit the town on Thursday night for an event for SAINT Candles and St. Jude Children's Hospital. For the occasion, she wore a white crop top with balloon sleeves and a plunging neckline. The 53-year-old also rocked some low-rise jeans, and she completed her look with some knee-high leather boots.

