"Basketball Wives" star, Brooke Bailey, is mourning the sudden loss of her daughter. She shared the heartbreaking news that the 25-year-old tragically died on her Instagram on Sunday. "Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey. This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon," she wrote alongside tribute images of her daughter. The exact cause of Kayla's death has not been released.

