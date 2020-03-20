Also available on the nbc app

Barron Trump is growing up so fast! President Donald Trump's youngest son turned 14 on March 20 and got a birthday wish from First Lady Melania Trump on Twitter. The teen has kept a relatively low profile since becoming the nation's first son, but he's no stranger to the spotlight. Barron made plenty of public appearances with his parents and half-siblings from a young age and throughout his father's 2016 election campaign.

