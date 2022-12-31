Main Content

Barbara Walters Dead At 93: Oprah Winfrey, Robin Roberts, Katie Couric & More Stars React

Barbara Walters has died at the age of 93. A rep for the television icon confirmed the sad news, telling NBC News in a statement, "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women." Many stars from the world of journalism, Hollywood and beyond mourned her death in social media tributes.

