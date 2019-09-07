Barbara Palvin Adorably Misses Dylan Sprouse On Solo Night Out: It's 'Very Sad' He's Not Here

Also available on the NBC app

Barbara Palvin was missing her other half at Harper's Bazaar's ICONS party! The supermodel admitted to Access Hollywood that it was "very sad" boyfriend Dylan Sprouse couldn't join her at the A-list event, but adorably admitted he was still there in spirit. The Victoria's Secret stunner also revealed that she "always" sends the actor a photo of her evening wear if they can't hit the red carpet together. Also, who are her biggest personal and fashion icons?

