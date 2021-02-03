Also available on the nbc app

President Barack Obama surprised book club members in a sweet way. The former U.S. President crashed a virtual meeting of the “MahoganyBooks-Very Smart Brothas book club” and appeared as their special guest to discuss his memoir, “A Promised Land.” Barack shared their epic reaction on his social media on Tuesday. The 59-year-old also spoke candidly about police brutality and how he remained positive throughout his presidency, and also shared a sweet story about his wife Michelle Obama’s style at President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration earlier this month.

