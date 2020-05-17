Main Content

Barack Obama Shares Message Of Hope For Graduating High School Seniors: 'Don't Be Afraid'

CLIP05/17/20
Congratulations to the Class of 2020! Barack Obama, LeBron James, Kevin Hart, Zendaya, Yara Shahidi, Pharrell Williams and more came together virtually for the "Graduate Together" special honoring high school seniors across the country whose graduation ceremonies were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In his commencement speech, the 44th president addressed the challenges ahead as the nation and world continue to battle the health crisis. But he also shared a message of hope for the future leaders of tomorrow. The historic telecast also featured performances by Alicia Keys, Dua Lipa, H.E.R. and the Jonas Brothers.

