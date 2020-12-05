Also available on the nbc app

Barack Obama has his daughters to thank for keeping his finger on the pulse when it comes to music. While chatting with Peter Hamby on the Snapchat series "Good Luck America," the former President revealed that he consults with his daughters throughout the year about good music to listen to and put on his famous end-of-the-year playlists. Plus, he revealed Sasha is more "protective" about her tunes, saying, "She has a private playlist that she won't share all of it with me, because she's not sure I'm hip enough to handle it."

Appearing: