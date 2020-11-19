Also available on the nbc app

Barack Obama is surrounded by fierce women! In a feature for InStyle magazine, the 44th president revealed the badass qualities that he loves about longtime wife Michelle Obama and their two daughters, Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19. The former Commander-in-Chief, who has been busy promoting his new memoir "A Promised Land," also made an unannounced appearance on the TwinsthenewTrend YouTube channel to surprise social media stars Fred and Tim Williams as they reacted to one of his favorite Bob Dylan songs!

