The more, the merrier? Barack Obama reveals his daughter Malia's boyfriend quarantined with their family early in the pandemic. The former President opened up about the unexpected addition to his household, sharing on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" just how 22-year-old Malia's beau ended up in their pandemic bubble. "He's British, wonderful young man. And he was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing and he had a job set up, so we took him in. And I didn't want to like him but he's a good kid," the bestselling author revealed.

