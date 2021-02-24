Also available on the nbc app

Barack Obama once popped his schoolmate in the nose after his then-friend used a racial slur during a locker room fight. "Listen, when I was in school, I had a friend. We played basketball together. And one time we got into a fight, and he called me a c**n. Now, first of all, ain’t no c**ns in Hawaii, right? It’s one of those things where he might not even have known what a c**n was. What he knew was, ‘I can hurt you by saying this," he told Bruce Springsteen on their new Spotify podcast, "Renegades: Born in the USA."

