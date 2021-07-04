Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Barack Obama & Michelle Obama Wish Daughter Malia Happy Birthday On July 4

CLIP07/04/21
Also available on the nbc app

Barack and Michelle Obama have a special reason to celebrate the Fourth of July! The former First Couple’s oldest daughter, Malia, turned 23 on Independence Day and her famous parents marked the milestone with a pair of heartfelt social media tributes. Both the 44th President and First Lady shared throwback photos of themselves with a young Malia, reflecting on their gratitude for the opportunity to raise her and witness her transition into adulthood.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, Malia Obama, barack obama, Michelle Obama, barack obama michelle obama, Obamas, obama family, celebrity birthdays
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.