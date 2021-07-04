Also available on the nbc app

Barack and Michelle Obama have a special reason to celebrate the Fourth of July! The former First Couple’s oldest daughter, Malia, turned 23 on Independence Day and her famous parents marked the milestone with a pair of heartfelt social media tributes. Both the 44th President and First Lady shared throwback photos of themselves with a young Malia, reflecting on their gratitude for the opportunity to raise her and witness her transition into adulthood.

