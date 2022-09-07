Main Content

Barack Obama & Michelle Obama Return To White House To Unveil Official Portraits

CLIP09/07/22

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have returned to the White House. More than five years after moving out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the former president and his first lady made an appearance to unveil their official White House portraits. "I want to thank Sharon Sprung for capturing everything I love about Michelle. Her grace, her intelligence — and the fact that she's fine," President Obama quipped at the event.

