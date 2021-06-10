Main Content

Barack Obama & Michelle Obama Honor Daughter Sasha’s 20th Birthday With Sweet Throwback Pics

Barack and Michelle Obama are no longer parents of teenagers! The former President and First lady wished their younger daughter Sasha a happy 20th birthday on June 10 with adorable throwback photos. The proud parents each paid tribute to the college sophomore with heartfelt Instagram captions, reflecting on how much Sasha has brought to their lives and the excitement they have for her new decade ahead.

