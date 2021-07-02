Also available on the nbc app

Barack Obama may have been Commander-in-Chief of the United States, but is he the boss at home? Not quite! The former President confessed where he really stands in his household, revealing on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast this week that spending eight years in the Oval Office didn’t change how daughters Malia and Sasha see him – especially because it’s his wife, Michelle, who has always been “top dog”!

Appearing: