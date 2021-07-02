Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Barack Obama Jokes That Daughters Sasha and Malia Are ‘Scared’ Of Michelle Obama

CLIP07/02/21
Also available on the nbc app

Barack Obama may have been Commander-in-Chief of the United States, but is he the boss at home? Not quite! The former President confessed where he really stands in his household, revealing on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast this week that spending eight years in the Oval Office didn’t change how daughters Malia and Sasha see him – especially because it’s his wife, Michelle, who has always been “top dog”!

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, barack obama, Michelle Obama, malia sasha obama, obama sisters, obama daughters, Sasha Obama, Malia Obama, barack michelle obama, President Obama, obama family, Obamas, armchair expert, armchair expert podcast, dax shepard
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.