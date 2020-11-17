Also available on the nbc app

The former Commander-In-Chief is a jack of all trades! In his new memoir "A Promised Land," Barack Obama reflects on having to quit coaching his youngest daughter Sasha Obama's basketball team during his first term in the White House. At the time, the 44th President teamed up with his personal aide to guide the fourth graders on the court — though not everyone was happy about his involvement in extracurricular activities. Despite a championship season, he was eventually forced to step down when parents from opposing teams complained.

