Barack Obama is starting a new decade in style! The former president celebrated turning 60 with a star studded bash in Martha's Vineyard over the weekend. Though the celebrity packed guest list is said to have been pared down recently amid rising cases of the Covid 19 Delta variant, reported attendees who made the final cut include John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and more.

