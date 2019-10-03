Barack Obama And Michelle Obama Gush About Each Other On Their 27th Wedding Anniversary

Also available on the NBC app

Barack and Michelle Obama are so in love! The couple both penned sweet messages to each other on social media on their 27th wedding anniversary, and tbh it'll give you all the feels! "Like the beetles said: it's getting better all the time," Barack wrote. "Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!" Michelle also wrote a loved up message saying, "27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I'd say he’s delivered. Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack."

