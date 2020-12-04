Also available on the nbc app

What a warm welcome to the world! In a sweet and sincere moment, Barack Obama accidentally announced the birth of fitness influencer Hannah Bronfman's newborn baby boy during an Instagram Live to discuss his new memoir, "A Promised Land." The DJ and entrepreneur later debuted her son on social media as she reflected on the unexpected conversation. She posted, "Well that cat's out of the bag thanks to President Obama!!!! (As if that actually happened!!!!) I promise we weren't hiding him for any other reason besides we just wanted to cherish these first days with our baby on our own terms."

