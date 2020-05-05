Also available on the nbc app

Barack and Michelle Obama are coming through on what seems like 2020's most-requested graduation gift! The former president and first lady will deliver commencement addresses for this year's graduates – yep, all of 'em! – in not one but three virtual ceremonies. President Obama shared the news on Instagram, revealing plans for him and Michelle to headline separate events for high school and HBCU grads on May 16, while the former FLOTUS' Reach Higher initiative has partnered with YouTube Originals to host a graduation for the entire class of 2020 on June 6. All-star guests for the events reportedly include Lady Gaga, Jonas Brothers, BTS, Alicia Keys and more!

