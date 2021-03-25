Also available on the nbc app

Bailee Madison had the best summer ever filming Netflix's new film "A Week Away," an uplifting musical set at a Christian sleepaway camp. The actress, who also co-produced the film, told Access Hollywood she loved juggling both roles: "I, for one, love that adrenaline of being in the middle of a scene, trying to have your thing together, clocking everything that's going on, making sure we're not going to miss the light, writing script revisions at the lunch table during it. So, for me … it was one of the happiest two months of my life." Bailee and co-star Kevin Quinn also talked about their fun experience on set and how the pandemic affected the rollout of the movie. Plus, the screen partners answered some rapid-fire questions about their hidden talents, celebrity crushes and more! "A Week Away" premieres on Netflix on March 26.

Appearing: