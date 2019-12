Also available on the NBC app

"Good Witch" star Bailee Madison tells Access at Hallmark Channel's TCA event about how she's stayed in touch with Selena Gomez since their "Wizards of Waverly Place" days. Find out how their recent and impromptu snow day came to be! Plus, Bailee teases a new romance for her "Good Witch" character, and explains why she's all about her girl squad for Valentine's Day – with a possible catch!

Appearing: