Bad Bunny made a Uvalde shooting survivor’s dreams come true! The Puerto Rican rapper just met Mayah Zamora at his concert in Arlington, Texas, weeks after it was revealed that he helped her family buy a new home. The 10-year-old was severally wounded during the shooting at Robb Elementary School in May. She had to undergo more than 20 surgeries and was in the hospital for 66 days, according to MLB. Per the outlet, during that time she learned she lived blocks away from the shooting suspect and was too afraid to go home when she was discharged. After learning about this, MLB Player Carlos Correa, Bad Bunny and several others provided a grant to help her family buy a house in a neighborhood where she feels safe.

