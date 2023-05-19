Bad Bunny fans think they may have caught some hidden easter eggs about his rumored romance with Kendall Jenner in his latest music video "Where She Goes." The "Me porto bonito" singer released his latest hit, and accompanying music video, on Thursday and his supporters were quick to point out that the new track references a romantic night with someone special. Theories of it being about the 27-year-old model started to swirl as viewers noticed that there were angel wings, horses, and a scorpion in the footage. Kendall was a Victoria's Secret angel, has a well-known love for horses, and is a Scorpio. While promoting his new release this week, he opened up about when he felt inspired to create the song with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, and revealed it happened around the time he reportedly started seeing "The Kardashians" star.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight