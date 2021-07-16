Also available on the nbc app

Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles spoke to the Backstreet Boys as they announced their upcoming Las Vegas concert series, “A Very Backstreet Christmas Party,” at Zappos Theater inside The Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino this November and December. The boy band shared some updates about how they dealt with quarantine during the Covid-19 pandemic and why they’re excited to finally make a Christmas album after so many years together. Each member of the group also shared some of their heartfelt memories with Britney Spears when they were younger and in the same circles. They also wished her the best of luck as she battles to end her long-running conservatorship which has been controlled primarily by her father, Jamie Spears. Tickets for “A Very Backstreet Christmas Party” are available now at Ticketmaster.

