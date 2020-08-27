Also available on the NBC app

Everybody, rock your body! Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean has officially been announced as a cast member on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." The 42-year-old singer shared his excitement for the competition in a video snapped from his first day of rehearsal with his partner, who has yet to be revealed. "I cannot wait to get out there and hopefully take home that mirrorball!" he said. "Love you guys." AJ also appeared on "Good Morning America" where he got a special surprise message from bandmate Nick Carter!

