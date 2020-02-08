Tammy Ly is sounding off about her sudden villainous turn on "The Bachelor." The initial fan favorite left Bachelor Nation shook when she made a quick turnaround from comic relief to drama queen, accusing fellow contestant Kelsey Weier of substance abuse, which she denied, to confronting another final rose hopeful, Mykenna Dorn, of only joining the show for publicity. Tammy addressed the situation in a series of tweets, not only apologizing for how things went down but also defending herself for being more than what was seen on TV.

