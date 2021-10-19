Main Content

Access Hollywood
'Bachelor's' Madison Prewett Reveals Why She Didn't Tell Ex Peter Weber About New Book

Madison Prewett is opening up! In a new interview with Access Hollywood, the reality star chats about her new book, "Made for This Moment: Standing Firm with Strength, Grace, and Courage," which is out now. Madison looks back on her dramatic stint on Peter Weber's "Bachelor" season and reveals why she didn't tell her ex about the new book. Plus, Madison gives an update on her dating life and shares why she has no desire to try to find love again on another "Bachelor" franchise.

