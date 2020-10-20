Also available on the nbc app

Blake M. is doing everything he can to snag a rose from Clare Crawley after he already broke rules and reached out to her while production was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an Access Hollywood exclusive sneak peek clip of the upcoming episode of "The Bachelorette," Blake breaks some more rules to get alone time with the show's leading lady, which caused the other men to get upset. "Not getting any time tonight … what was the point going on the date? I kissed Clare and I had a really strong connection with her on the first night … I just want more," he shared. Find out how this plays out on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Appearing: