Congratulations are in order for “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe who just got engaged to Jason Tartick! The 35-year-old posted the happy news on her Instagram Tuesday captioning the series of pics “don’t pinch me.” The former bachelorette also posted a snippet of the proposal on her Instagram story. It appears that Jason popped the question while she was filming an episode of her “Off The Vine Podcast.” Kaitlyn has been hoping to get engaged to Jason for some time now. In 2019 she exclusively told Access Hollywood that she thought he was going to propose to her during a music video shoot. Congrats to the happy couple!

