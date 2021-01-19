Also available on the nbc app

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley have gone their separate ways just months after they got engaged on "The Bachelorette" over the summer. Dale confirmed the news of their split on his Instagram, writing, “I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time.”

