Also available on the nbc app

Blake Moynes chatted with Access Hollywood about his dramatic journey on this season of "The Bachelorette." Blake revealed who he thinks Tayshia Adams will end up with at the end of the show and shared why he believes there might still be potential between the two if she ends up alone. Blake also got candid about his feelings for Clare Crawley and shared how long it took him to get over her after she left the show with Dale Moss. Plus, Blake explained how he feels about Yosef after the explosive "Men Tell All" special.

Appearing: