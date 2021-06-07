Main Content

'Bachelorette' Katie Thurston Admits She 'Fell In Love' With 'More Than One Guy'

Katie Thurston is ready for Bachelor Nation to watch her hand out some roses! Katie chatted with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about her journey to finding love on this season of "The Bachelorette," which premieres June 7 on ABC. Katie revealed how she navigated her relationships with multiple men and admitted that she "fell in love" with "more than one guy" during her season. The 30-year-old also shared why she felt "more comfortable" having Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe step in Chris Harrison's role as host this season and revealed her exes are "fair game" to all of her friends going on "Bachelor in Paradise" this summer.

