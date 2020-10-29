Also available on the nbc app

We are finally getting some behind-the-scenes knowledge on this wild season of "The Bachelorette" - and it's not so rosy. ABC executive Robert Mills got candid about Clare Crawley's wild season on Nick Viall's podcast, revealing the exact moment he knew Tayshia Adams was going to take over. "At the time, it was sort of controversial. This was the time when we started thinking, 'Oh my god, like we've really got to start thinking about this.' When she didn't give out that rose and just gave it to herself. I felt like I saw that coming. It's like 'Dale's not on this date, I'm just not going to give a rose.'"

