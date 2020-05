Also available on the NBC app

A contestant on this season of "The Bachelorette" is in hot water. Lincoln Adim was convicted of indecent assault and battery just one week before his debut on the reality dating series. The Suffolk County, Mass., DA's office tells Access that Adim is expected by law to register as a sex offender after being found guilty of groping and assaulting a woman on a harbor cruise ship in 2016.

