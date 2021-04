Also available on the nbc app

“The Bachelorette” star Clare Crawley took to Instagram to issue a statement about her breakup with Dale Moss. The 39-year-old seemed to throw a bit of shade at her former fiancé after he posted about their split on Instagram saying, “I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this.”

Appearing: