There’s not one but two new “Bachelorettes”! Last night on the “After the Final Rose” special, host Emmanuel Acho announced the news about who’s going to be the new “Bachelorette” and there was a twist – both Katie Thurston and Michelle Young were named as the show’s new leads. If you’re wondering, it’s not going to be like that one season with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson, where they had two leading ladies in one season. Instead, Katie is going to have her own season followed by another season where Bachelor Nation will see Michelle find love.

