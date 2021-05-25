Also available on the nbc app

Ryan Sutter is finally getting some answers. The former “Bachelorette” winner has finally figured out what was causing the mystery illness that he’s been battling for the past year. The 46-year-old revealed on Tuesday while on his wife Trista’s podcast “Better Etc.” that he has been diagnosed with Lyme Disease. He said the disease was triggered by high levels of mold in his body. After going through several tests and blood work the doctors determined what was wrong, "It seems to be that what happened is that my immune system was weakened through exposures to toxins and specially to mold.” Aside from Lyme disease, Ryan also revealed he tested positive for Covid-19 and Epstein-Barr virus.

