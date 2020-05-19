Also available on the nbc app

Mike Johnson has a few things to say to Hannah Brown after she faced major backlash for singing the N-word. Mike, who competed for Hannah's final rose during her stint on "The Bachelorette" and was a clear frontrunner among fans to become the franchise's first black male lead, called the former beauty queen's actions "unacceptable." "What Hannah did was unacceptable. Issues like this bring light to the bridge of pop culture and racism within our country. I'm inviting her and everyone to a conversation, in hopes to educate everyone that this type of behavior needs to be changed and is unacceptable," he told TMZ.

