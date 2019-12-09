‘Bachelorette’ Alum J.P. Rosenbaum Hospitalized With Rare And Debilitating Autoimmune Disorder

Also available on the NBC app

Former “Bachelorette” contestant J.P. Rosenbaum was hospitalized with the autoimmune disorder Guillain-Barré syndrome. The star and his wife Ashley Hebert posted photos to social media of J.P. confined to a hospital bed, explaining that he had become so weak he couldn’t even hold his children. But that didn’t stop the 42-year-old from joking that his wife would have to give him some extra assistance after he goes to the bathroom!

