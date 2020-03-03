Also available on the NBC app

Tammy Ly is setting the record straight about her villainous turn on "The Bachelor." The initial fan favorite, who made a quick turnaround from comic relief to drama queen, opened up with Access Hollywood guest correspondent Ashley Iaconetti Haibon at "The Bachelor: Women Tell All" taping about her time on the show. Tammy promised that she's "not a malicious person" despite how she acted this season. Plus, she revealed if she would ever be friends with Mykenna again.

