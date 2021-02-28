Also available on the nbc app

Rachel Lindsay's friends, loved ones and fellow "Bachelor" alums are coming to her defense after she deleted her Instagram amid online harassment. The former "Bachelorette" deactivated her account on the social media platform earlier this week in response to a reported string of negativity from trolls who aren't happy about longtime "Bachelor" host Chris Harrison stepping aside from the franchise. Becca Kufrin, Nick Viall and JoJo Fletcher all rallied in support of Rachel, telling those who sent her any hate to "be better."

