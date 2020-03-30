Also available on the nbc app

Michelle Money is asking for prayers for her daughter Brielle. The "Bachelor" alum shared the heartbreaking news that her 15-year-old was on life support in the ICU after a "terrible" skateboarding accident. The 39-year-old mom posted a photo of the teen in a hospital bed on Instagram as she revealed that Brielle "suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull." Michelle wrote, "This is the worst experience of my life. Always make them wear the helmet. Always. Even when they push back."

