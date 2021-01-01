Also available on the nbc app

Lauren Bushnell revealed the gender of her and Chris Lane’s baby! The pregnant reality star took to Instagram and shared a sweet post with her husband writing, “Sweet baby BOY, we cannot wait to meet you! I already love you so much! The last video is from the day we found out what we were having. My family was in town and I’ve truly never seen Chris/my brothers so excited! And yes Coopy definitely knows I’m pregnant.”

