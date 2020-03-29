Also available on the NBC app

Ben Higgins isn't going be a bachelor anymore! The Bachelor Nation star recently got engaged to girlfriend Jessica Clarke, who announced the happy news on Instagram. "I don’t remember everything you said, but I know that I said yes,” she wrote alongside a photo of the beautiful moment. “I woke up in a dream today and I get to live in this dream every day from now on (eeeep)." Ben replied to her post, writing, "That dude is so lucky. Am I right?" Ben had been dating Jessica for more than a year before his proposal; they first went public with their relationship in February 2019.

