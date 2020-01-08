Also available on the NBC app

"The Bachelor's" Peter Weber is telling all! In a fun round of backstage banter, the handsome pilot told All Access' Zuri Hall the first thing he notices about a woman, his biggest turnoff, and which celebrity he'd make his co-pilot on a last-minute flight to Mexico. Peter also hinted at the most adventurous place he's ever gotten busy – not counting his infamous night in a windmill on "The Bachelorette!" Watch Peter's journey for love on "The Bachelor" Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

