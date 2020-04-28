Also available on the nbc app

It looks like things between Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are finally official! After weeks of "taking it really, really slow" while quarantining together in Chicago, multiple sources claimed to US Weekly that Pilot Pete and his "Bachelor" ex have finally made their romance official. "Peter and Kelley are fully dating, but they aren’t admitting it to people." The source also noted that Kelley "has been much more careful and has been staying in her house ever since her incident with Peter while walking on the Riverwalk in Chicago and doesn’t want to be criticized all over the internet."

