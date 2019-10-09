'Bachelor' Peter Weber Is '100% OK' After Injuring His Head In 'Freak Accident'

Also available on the NBC app

"Bachelor" Peter Weber will continue handing out his roses as scheduled. Host Chris Harrison set the record straight on the 28-year-old's condition following a "freak accident" that led to Peter getting stitches to mend a cut on his head. Chris took to Instagram to address "wild claims and rumors" about the incident, assuring fans that production on the show had already resumed. "He's still the dashing, handsome pilot we've all dreamed of," he wrote of Peter.

