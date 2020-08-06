Also available on the nbc app

Pilot Pete is taking off into the last year of his 20s! Former "Bachelor" Peter Weber celebrated his 29th birthday on Aug. 4, enjoying backyard festivities with girlfriend Kelley Flanagan, a few pals, and a hot tub too! Peter let loose while showing off a few dance moves and spilled the tea on how his and Kelley's love story really got started, thanks to a pal who wanted to ask her out first!

